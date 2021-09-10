Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,960 shares of company stock worth $7,975,682. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

