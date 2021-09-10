Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Shares Down 10.7%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s share price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.55. 1,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

ELYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

