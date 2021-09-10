Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.85. Emles Federal Contractors ETF shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 860 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

