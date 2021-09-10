ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.436 per share. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

