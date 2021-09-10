Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at C$50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$102.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.73.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.