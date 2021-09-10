Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

EHC stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

