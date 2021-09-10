Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.01.

EDR stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The stock has a market cap of C$992.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

