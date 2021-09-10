Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENEL. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.53 ($11.21).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

