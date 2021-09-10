Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.53 ($11.21).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

