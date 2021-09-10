Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

