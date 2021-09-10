Enjin Coin Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $156.10 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00160248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

