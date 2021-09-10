EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 15,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,332,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $66,955. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.