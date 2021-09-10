Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESI. TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.98.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.61 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$261.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.54.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

