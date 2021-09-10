Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 8,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 503,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.40 million and a P/E ratio of -13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

