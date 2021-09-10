Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,028 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.