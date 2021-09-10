Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after buying an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 30.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,437,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 68.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

NYSE:VRT opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

