Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

