Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Repligen by 9.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Repligen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.60.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $294.67 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $297.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

