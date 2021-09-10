Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

