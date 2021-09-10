Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 273,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $201.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.80. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

