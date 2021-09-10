Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,901 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

