EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00010529 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,767,319 coins and its circulating supply is 957,683,574 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

