Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 10,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,090,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $558.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

