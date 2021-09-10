Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

EQIX stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $847.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $830.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.35. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

