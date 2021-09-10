Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PGT Innovations, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.