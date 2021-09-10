Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.