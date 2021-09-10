Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,253 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

