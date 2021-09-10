Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Declares $2.09 Quarterly Dividend

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.94. 232,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,711. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.54 and a 200-day moving average of $300.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.69.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

