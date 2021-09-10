Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERRFY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.