Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Trading 2.3% Higher

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $259.23 and last traded at $257.90. 4,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 284,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

