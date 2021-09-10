Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $158.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.48 million and the lowest is $155.90 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $628.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 11,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

