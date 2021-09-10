Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAHPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.