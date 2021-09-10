F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

