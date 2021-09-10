F3Logic LLC Buys 5,251 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 4,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.