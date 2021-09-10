F3Logic LLC Buys 6,496 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC owned 0.31% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

