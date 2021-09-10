F3Logic LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,472. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

