F3Logic LLC Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $203.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,540. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

