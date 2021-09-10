Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

FARM stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.08.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.