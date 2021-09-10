Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Dividend of $108.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 108.00 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of FMBL stock opened at $8,200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8,145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,034.94. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 12-month low of $6,000.00 and a 12-month high of $8,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $236.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

