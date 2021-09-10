Feellike Price Down 0% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,303.66 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00123828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00177014 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,383.55 or 1.00455039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.49 or 0.07141737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.00815999 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

