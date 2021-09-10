Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 12,275 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 137.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,979,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,091,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,641,000.

COPX stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $37.64. 15,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,539. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

