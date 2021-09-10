Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 264 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,783 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

