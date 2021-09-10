Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 8,643 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $78.43. 67,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

