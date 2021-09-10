Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,824,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 996,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.60. 87,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

