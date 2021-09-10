Fermata Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,639 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000.

Shares of BATS:DFND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 5,380 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.