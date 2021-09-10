Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,909.30. 15,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,975. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,744.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,445.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

