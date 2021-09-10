Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,209 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,631. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

