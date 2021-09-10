FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

