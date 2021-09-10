FFT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $223.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

