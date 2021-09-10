FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

